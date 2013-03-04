Best Selling Author Mar Jennings Announces New Interior Design Book

Westport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Emmy-nominated TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best selling author Mar Jennings is a master at creating home and garden design style that are desirable and achievable while instantly connecting with his audience. Mar’s perspective on communicating to others is as much about form and function as it is about individual distinction. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Mar Jennings is also President and CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of a multimedia and design company, S&J Multimedia LLC. Mar Jennings’ brand of lifestyle and hosting combines an infectious energy and passion for conveying information in ways that are fun and inspirational to all. He has garnered praise and recognition as a definitive source on home, gardening and lifestyle.



As outlined in his new book “Creating Casual Luxury Room to Room,” Mar Jenning’s signature style is called “casual luxury” and for the first time he shares how it can be broken down into six design principles that anyone can apply. This lifestyle expert does it with simplicity and style, balancing natural solutions with everyday elegance. "Having a beautiful home or apartment is an attainable goal," says Jennings. “If I can do it with elegance, style and local resources you can, too—you just need to have a MAR-velous touch to help you!"



Jennings now invites us all inside his Westport, Connecticut home to explore his six design principles for creating a casual luxury home. This deluxe oversized coffee table book will be filled with photographic essays highlighting his philosophy, plus practical applications and resourcefulness applicable for any home or space. Like an entire season of a great design show, Life on Mar’s: Creating Casual Luxury Room to Room will allow readers access to an encyclopedia of great ideas to apply in their home.



Most recently Jennings was selected to appear on the HGTV series White Room Challenge which will air this Spring. He is an on-going contributor to ABC's WTNH. Jennings is also a correspondent and home and garden expert for Better TV, a nationally syndicated lifestyle show. He has served double-duty as host of the Emmy-nominated lifestyle show Northeast Living on FoxCT/CT1 but you might also know him as host of Dream Room Makeover, Dream Wedding and Backyard Makeover. He has hosted and produced the annual Holiday Wishes series. In 2010 he joined the world of QVC as a garden Expert, exclusively for Cottage Farms Nursery. Over the years he has made multiple appearances on the Today Show, Food Network, ABC, CBS, CNN. Jennings and his home and garden designs and tips have been profiled and featured in Better Homes & Garden's Decorating Magazine, Home Magazine, Quick & Simple Magazine, Small Gardens Magazine, New York Times, among other national and local publications for both television and print.



Media and consumers alike rave about his award-winning website www.marjennings.com as one of the best resources for home and garden tips. In addition to the above, Jennings is currently in pre-production on several television programs.



For more information about this upcoming book, publication dates, interviews, speaking engagements or media tours, please contact S&J Multimedia LLC at (203) 227-7935, or his VP of Special Events and Promotions, Trish Maskell at trish@marjennings.com .



About Mar Jennings

