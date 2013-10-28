Best Selling Author Michael D Butler Named One of America's PremierExperts

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Michael Butler has recently been acknowledged by America’s PremierExperts® as one of the leading experts in his field. America’s PremierExperts® recognizes leading experts, across a wide array of industries, who are willing to provide information and education to consumers as a public service.



Michael D. Butler, Sr. is the Owner of TurnkeyTransformations.com and AuthorBookMarketing.com and helps authors and speakers sell more books Online so they can charge more for speaking and consulting. He is also a best-selling author, has authored 5 e-books including “How to be a Best-Selling Author in a Post-Borders Era”



Butler helps Authors, Speakers and Entrepreneurs sell more books online so they can charge more for speaking and consulting. Butler's clients have been featured on: Fox News, CNN, Dr. Phil, Fox Business, Inc 500, garnered 2 Movie Deals, Dallas Morning News, San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle and many more.



America’s PremierExperts® LLC is an organization that honors an exclusive group of celebrity experts who are dedicated to spreading knowledge and awareness in their field of expertise and making significant contributions to their industry and the marketplace as a whole. America’s PremierExperts®, was launched by Nick Nanton, Esq., and J.W. Dicks, Esq., the world’s leading experts on business growth through personal branding, and authors of the best-selling book, “Celebrity Branding You®.”



To learn more about Michael Butler visit http://www.MichaelDButler.com and http://www.M3NewMedia.net



For more information about America’s PremierExperts® please visit



http://www.AmericasPremierExperts.com



About America’s PremierExperts® LLC

America’s PremierExperts® is an organization that recognizes business experts for their willingness to promote free expert content in their field of expertise to consumers and journalists alike, while offering business owners, entrepreneurs, professional speakers, authors, professionals and corporate CEOs exclusive, invitation-only, opportunities for further exposure and growth in the marketplace. JW Dicks, Esq. and Nick Nanton, Esq., top agents to celebrity experts around the world, founded America’s PremierExperts® to honor entrepreneurs, CEOs, authors, professional speakers and businesspeople who are dedicated to spreading knowledge and awareness in their field of expertise and making significant contributions to their industry and the marketplace as a whole.