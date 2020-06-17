Best-Selling Author on VoiceAmerica: Life Reviews, Roadmaps and Post-Pandemic Possibilities

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- On 18th June 2020, VoiceAmerica will be airing a special episode of the Access Consciousness show when Dr Dain Heer returns to discuss post pandemic possibilities and his popular annual Being You, Changing the World event based on this best- selling book which is now translated in 14 languages.



Dr. Dain Heer is a bestselling author, renowned speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness, a personal development modality practiced in 173 countries. He is eager for people to capitalize on this time of disruption and regard it, equally, as a time of possibility. "There is nothing that is not possible now. There is nothing that is not choose-able and available now", he advises.



Current events are triggering profound personal changes, with many people taking the opportunity to review their circumstances, reflect on their habits and refresh their outlook on life. Host of the show Access Consciousness® facilitator, Andrew Gardella will discuss with Dain:



What it takes to thrive in our changing environment



The power of questions

A road map to get you from 'where you are' to 'where you want to be'



The importance of authenticity and BEING YOU

"When you're being you, you're like the rock in the stream and all the trauma and drama – the thoughts, judgments, the right and wrong – come at you, and flow around you. When you're not being you, you lose that anchor and get washed up into the trauma and drama", Dr Heer advises.



To help individuals rise in these difficult times and create a roadmap to happiness, Dr Heer is hosting a rare online presentation of his world-renowned class, Being You, Changing the World. Running over three and half days, from 3 - 6 July and available for live translation into a range of languages, this event offers individuals around the world a priceless opportunity to reassess their post-pandemic direction and invite more possibilities into their lives.



The Access Consciousness broadcast is hosted by Andrew Gardella. It airs every Thursday at 2 PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel, an online broadcast platform that inspires, entertains and enlightens millions of listeners around the world. Tune in here https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2156/access-consciousness

For more details on the Being You, Changing the World class visit here - http://beingyouchangingtheworld.com/