Best-Selling Authors and Earth Experts Join the Convergence on VoiceAmerica to Recap Earth Day Programs from Around the World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- The program begins with multiple voices from Duane Elgin's bestselling book and film Choosing Earth. It offers up a challenging vision of the future and what it will take for humankind to effectively navigate it. Duane Elgin is followed by NY Times two-time bestselling author Dr. David Korten, author of The Great Turning and When Corporations Rule the World. Dr. Korten reviews his vision of the future through the lens of his current initiative with the Club of Rome: "Ecological Civilization: From Emergency to Emergence". He centers much of his commentary on The Earth Charter. Following Dr. Korten is original Earth Charter Commission member Dr. Richard Clugston, also President of University Leaders for a Sustainable Future. These three global earth experts are followed by British cosmologist Dr. Jude Currivan, author of The Story of Gaia and The Cosmic Hologram. She is followed by international lawyer Laura George, author of The New Human.



Joining then are leaders of two other global Earth Day program: Scott Catamas from Awakening World's weekend of Earth Day events in California, and Mitchell J. Rabin from the New York City's annual Planet Heart Earth Day event. The program closes with blessings from two spiritual leaders reflecting the wisdom of our indigenous peoples—Beth Shaw of VoiceAmerica's Make America Healthy and Karuna of VoiceAmerica's Convergence. Hosts are VoiceAmerica's Dr. Kurt Johnson, and Rev. Deborah Moldow, Director of the Evolutionary Leaders.



These programs through 2022 and 2023, both audio and video, all embrae this question of Humanity's Moment of Choice, by members of the Evolutionary Leaders Circle (https://www.evolutionaryleaders.net/), a project of the Source of Synergy Foundation. All guests are members the Ecological Civilization Synergy Circle of the Evolutionary Leaders (ELs). The programs spring from the EL's multiple award-winning book Our Moment of Choice: Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future which appears in paperback from Beyond Words/Simon & Schuster on May 3, 2022. Join these programs throughout 2022 and 2023 on our global Moment of Choice. They will include inspiring programs from across over a dozen areas activist engagement worldwide.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/137030/humanitys-moment-of-choice-choosing-earth



