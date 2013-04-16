Best-Selling Authors to Speak at Writers' Conference

Norman, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- More than 400 writers are expected to attend the Oklahoma Writers’ Federation, Incorporated’s annual conference May 2-4 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Norman. The Oklahoma Writers’ Federation, Inc. is a non-profit federation of writers’ groups from across Oklahoma and surrounding states. Each spring, those affiliate groups come together, meeting in a single venue for presentations with publishing professionals from around the nation.



Best-seller Patrick Rothfuss leads the lineup of presenters that includes best-selling romance writer Jodi Thomas, social media expert Jane Friedman, suspense novelist Jordan Dane and Smashwords founder Mark Coker. Published authors representing the genres of graphic novels, Christian fiction, young adult, children’s, memoir, short stories, non-fiction, photojournalism, poetry, and erotica will also offer presentations. Attendees will choose between six different topics presented concurrently in one hour and 15-minute sessions, Friday and Saturday. Editors and literary agents will participate in panel discussions and also offer one-on-one appointments to talk with conference attendees about their individual projects. For an additional fee, writers can attend a pre-conference workshop Thursday evening, or during lunch Friday or Saturday. These intense workshops focus on a particular topic, require advance registration and are limited to 50 registrants.



The general public is invited to an autograph party, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring all speakers and conference attendees with published books. Books will be available for purchase on-site. Several authors will also be presenting readings throughout the weekend. A Friday night poetry slam is also open to the public, free of charge.



This year marks OWFI’s 45th annual conference with the theme of Revive! Strive! Thrive! OWFI President Patty Stith selected speakers who would help attendees revive their creativity, explore the genre specifics to help writers strive for excellence, and make networking connections to help their careers thrive. The conference is sponsored in part through grant funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council.



Full conference registration is $175 and includes dinner both Friday and Saturday night. Single day registration (either Friday or Saturday) is $70 and does not include dinner.



For more information, or to register, visit http://www.owfi.org



About The Oklahoma Writer's Federation, Inc.

The Oklahoma Writer's Federation, Inc. is a non-profit federation of writer's groups dedicated to promoting higher standards for the written word. We believe that the literary profession has come of age and merits a fair share of the critical acclaim so generously lavished on other worthwhile arts. The Oklahoma Writer's Federation, Inc. shall seek to coordinate and encourage professional writing within and without its organization and promote the recognition of outstanding contributions to the written language.