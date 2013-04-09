Best-Selling Children's Book Author Tackles the Subject of Stealing in His Latest Funny Book for Kids Titled 'Billy and Monster: The Superhero with Fart Powers'

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- David Chuka who is a best-selling children’s book author always has a theme related to values and manners in all of his children picture books. In his latest book, Billy and Monster: The Superhero with Fart Powers, he addresses the subject of stealing in a humorous and charming way. Fans of his who have read the first book - Billy and the Monster who Loved to Fart, in the series will not be disappointed with this funny book for kids.



While the first book dealt with Billy learning how to excuse himself when he had the urge to release gaseous fumes of the stinking variety, in this book, Billy with his ever present side-kick Monster, learns to use his fart powers to thwart the activities of a very evil man.



According to David Chuka, the heart of the book occurs at the dinner table when his father (who makes a noise on two occasions like a horse having a hiccup) advises young Billy that taking what doesn’t belong to you is called stealing and is very wrong. The story then moves on to a fancy dress party where Billy and Monster encounter a very evil man and use their fart powers to save the day.



“There are certain themes that you will see running in all my Children’s Joke Books. Learning values and manners, innocence, making mistakes and learning from them, eccentric habits in characters, the love between a father and his son plus the love between a boy and his friend - Monster.” David Chuka tells us with regard to his Billy and Monster books.



If you like superhero comics for kids, then adding Billy and Monster: The Superhero with Fart Powers should be worthy of your consideration. You can also discover other children’s joke books by David Chuka by visiting his website at http://www.davidchuka.com His main goal with all his books is to educate and entertain children.



About David Chuka

David Chuka is a children’s book author that loves writing funny books for kids. He is a best-selling children’s book author and has seven books currently published.



