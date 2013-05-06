Best-Selling Corporate Consultant, James Scott, Releases Definitive Guide to Taking Any Company Public

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- While millions of entrepreneurs dream of taking their companies public, the actual process from forming an IPO to beginning operations is a daunting turn-off for most. However, a new book by best-selling author and CEO of Princeton Corporate Solutions, James Scott, forms a definitive guide to the entire process. Carefully covering every step and taking the current economy into account, the book is set to resonate with readers from coast to coast.



‘Taking Your Company Public, A Corporate Strategies Manual’ utilizes the author’s renowned track record of taking countless companies through and beyond the IPO process.



Synopsis:



This book deals with the process of taking a company public--from forming the initial public offering (IPO) to beginning operations. Entrepreneurs who are pressed for time often find this process difficult because of its many steps. Most books on this subject fail to offer first-hand, practical advice on taking a company public, whereas this book provides definitive guidance.



Taking a company public is every entrepreneur's dream, and it also offers major financial rewards and prestige. It is also a complex process that often intimidates entrepreneurs, and requires specialists in many disciplines such as accountants, attorneys, consultants, and public relations executives. These professionals may possess a thorough knowledge of their area of expertise, but they rarely have a total grasp of the entire process of taking a company public. This book fulfills the need of the Chief Executive Officer and the IPO team to obtain a more complete understanding of this complex subject.



Written for companies that are going public as well as those that are expanding, the book boasts numerous strategy templates, each conforming to local, State and Federal statutes.



As the author explains, many companies that should be considering an IPO fail to commit due to the economy.



“It’s certainly tough out there at the moment and this is slowing down growth for businesses in a myriad for sectors. Many simply can’t get the funding they need in order to survive,” says Scott, who has released eight other books.



Continuing, “My new book covers the entire process; from showing companies how to structure themselves, how to grow via mergers and acquisitions, how to form strategic alliances and then how to raise the capital they need for a flourishing public future.”



Scott’s work attracts a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Franklin Esparcia commented, “James Scott is without a doubt the most knowledgeable consultant that we've ever come across. His knowledge on the ins and outs of real IPO facilitation is unmatched and his strategies for growth through Merger and Acquisition are so powerful we would never even consider using a different consultant.”



With an emphasis on diligently covering groundwork in the early stages of an IPO, Scott ensures companies are properly structured to present an attractive investment option, keep current shareholders happy and enjoy profitable longevity.



‘Taking Your Company Public, A Corporate Strategies Manual’, published by New Renaissance Corporation, is available now: http://amzn.to/17B7EDN



Book trailer: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIAR2zA_Zas



About the Author: James Scott

James Scott is a consultant, "Five-Time Best Selling Author" and lecturer on the topics of IPO facilitation, corporate structuring, Private Placement Memorandum authoring and Mergers and Acquisitions strategies.



Mr. Scott is a member of several economic think tanks that study diverse aspects of legislation concepts that effect corporations worldwide such as: Aspen Institute, Chatham House: Royal Institute of International Affairs, The American Enterprise Institute, Economic Research Council, American Institute for Economic Research, The Manhattan Institute and The Hudson Institute among others. More information: http://princetoncorporatesolutions.com