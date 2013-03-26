Best-Selling Educator Fuses Vampire Fiction & Business Strategy in Teeth-Sinking New Book.

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- While on the outside he’s a best-selling author and educator, Florida’s Ben Carlsen also boasts a deep affection for all things vampirical. In his latest book, Carlsen fuses both into what could be the world’s first vampire novel that’s laced with real-world business strategy.



‘The Business of Blood’ is more than just a book; it’s a stark reminder that entrepreneurial flair can exist in literally anyone.



Synopsis:



Hendrik is a vampire, as is his wife Adelle, and daughter Dawn. But he's also a businessman and perhaps in the most interesting business of all! The business of BLOOD! This is a vampire novel with a twist. An engaging look at vampires who actually work for a living (oops, "undeading") and face many of the same challenges as entrepreneurs everywhere.



Only their foray into the world of commerce, healthcare, and management is fraught with additional peril and intrigue. In this economy everyone's chasing the money! Even the vampires.



As the author explains, a book based on business and vampires isn’t as far-fetched as it may first appear.



“Career coaches frequently say the key to success in business is ‘doing what you love!’ Well, vampires love blood, so it’s a natural for them to get involved in The Business of Blood. It’s a totally new and refreshing spin on the traditional vampire story!” says Carlsen, who has written several best-selling business and finance publications.



He continues, “I didn't want to write about typical ‘do-nothing’ vampires. These vampires are entrepreneurs in the healthcare field. It's a great vampire story and a solid business story; excellent for business students, professionals and business managers.”



While the vampire genre has its stereotypical reader, Carlsen urges everyone to put down their guard and indulge in everything this story has to offer.



“Don’t feel guilty about reading vampire fiction. Feel righteous about reading a vampire book with a business theme. Yes, there’s blood and lust but there’s plenty of business strategy as well,” he adds.



Since its release the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Redefines vampire lifestyle in a unique and contemporary way! They're business people... in the blood business. As an advertising executive, I can relate to the "blood-sucking" side of business today. The "shady side" in the pursuit of money, fame, success and ultimate power! I highly recommend this book to any thrill-seeker looking for a vampire storyline with a new twist!” says a book reviewer on Amazon.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon possible.



‘The Business of Blood’, published by Palm Springs Publishing, is available now at Amazon, http://tinyurl.com/afm5qhs or http://www.businessofblood.com



About Ben Carlsen

Best-selling author Ben Carlsen writes books to inform and entertain. His books are fiction and non-fiction but generally have a business theme. Dr. Carlsen takes a different slant on topics; one that offers readers a fresh perspective. His writing is engaging, practical and helpful-- information you can use to improve your life and change your future. His loyal readers note his unmistakable style and wit.



Dr. Ben earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Washington, an MBA at Pepperdine University, and his doctorate from the University of San Francisco. He taught primarily in the fields of business, management, and organization development at several colleges, including: California State University, University of California, University of San Francisco, Western International University, University of Phoenix (Axia College), and Corinthian College. Carlsen also served as President/Provost at the L.A. County College of Nursing & Allied Health. He received numerous awards during his teaching career including "Leadership Award," "Teacher of the Year," and "Instructor of the Year."