Best-Selling Exercise Bikes in July 2013 Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Many people prefer to work out at home these days in order to avoid paying ongoing gym fees, and an exercise bike is certainly one of the most popular products in this respect. Therefore it is interesting to see which exercise bicycles are proving to be the most popular with customers.



It would appear from this list of the top 10 best-selling exercise bikes that the low-cost entry level bikes are still the most popular, which is understandable in the current economic climate.



Indeed 4 out of the top 5 best-sellers are available for between $100 and $160 at the time of writing, which suggests that people want to burn fat and improve their fitness levels in the comfort of their own home without spending a small fortune.



It is also worth noting that it is not just upright bikes that are selling well because there are spinning bikes and recumbent bikes in this list as well. Therefore it seems as if people are appreciating the fact that these other types of exercise bike can also be hugely beneficial.



A spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com:



"The truth is that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a top-of-the-range exercise bike these days because many of the cheaper bikes, whether it's an upright or an recumbent bike, for example, will offer all of the features that most people need, and are often very well-made to ensure that they will last many years."



