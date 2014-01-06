Best Selling Fantasy Novel Gains Traction

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Fantasy novel, The Labyrinth Wall, became a #2 Amazon Best Seller in its category on January, 3rd 2014. Four star ratings speak well of this new release on their own, but Desert Rose Reviews pours out insight into the work’s magnetic energy in this statement “A unique twist in this book, the characters the story follows were created inside the labyrinth, and have never escaped.



Full of exciting situations, humor, and a good look at the human psyche of a labyrinth prisoner, this book pulls you in, and doesn't let you go until the very end. This story mesmerizes you with fights against guards, cannibals, saber tooth mutts, and some slightly insane creatures. Well written and smooth, Emilyann Girdner has created a wonderful reality with this labyrinth experience. I look forward to reading more books from her in the future, and would recommend this book to anyone who enjoys a good fight-for-survival adventure.”



About Emilyann Girdner

Emilyann Girdner graduated in 2011 from Missouri State University with a BFA in Digital Art and a Minor in Art History. She quickly launched a career in the writing field. Her writing and publications have appeared on Examiner.com and MU Museum of Art & Archeology’s Musings. She’s contributed to blogs at businesses including Center for Work Life and Easter Seals Florida. Her personal blog called Anything Imagined has earned her two Liebster Blog Awards and a Sunshine Blog Award from the blogging community. Most recently, The Labyrinth Wall has garnered her success as an Amazon Best Selling Author. She now lives and works in Florida.