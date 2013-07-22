Best Selling Float and Loungers at Recreation and Sports World Online

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Summer is only about one half over, and now is the best time to hit the beach for some rest and relaxation. The numbers will be considerably smaller, travel cheaper and the experience just as enjoyable.



Of course, it may be that the beach is not something a family may enjoy, but there is something to be said about relaxing in a pool after a long day or just hanging out with friends. Recreation and Sports World Online has an incredible selection of floats and floating lounge chairs perfect for a lazy summer afternoon in the pool.



“Our Kelsyus Floating Lounger is our number one seller and one look at it will tell you why,” said J.McPhee, CEO of Recreation and Sports World Online.



The full backrest and ottoman make the Kelsyus Floating Lounger comfortable and stylish. Easy to inflate, the lounger also quickly deflates into a small portable disc for winter storage or just to get out of the way until next time.



Summer fun accessories are only a part of the full line of sports and recreational items that Recreation and Sports World Online carries.



“We have everything for the collegiate sports fan as well as mountainboards, trampolines and towable equipment for those who love watersports. There is a large selection of outdoor storage as well,” said McPhee.



All products carry a full description, review and cost comparison. Many products are being added on a daily basis.



“Check often to see what is new. Most of my products come with free shipping and ship within 1-2 business days as well,” said McPhee.



The Kelsyus Lounger has free shipping currently.



To see additional products or to order the Kelsyus Floating Lounger, visit http://recreationandsportsworld.com/water-toys/best-pool-loungers-and-floats



Contact:

Recreation and Sports World Online

http://recreationandsportsworld.com/

mcpheejudy@gmail.com

Traverse City, MI