Best-Selling Raspberry Ketone Supplement Has Been Reviewed by Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Whilst everyone has been raving about garcinia cambogia in 2013, supplements containing raspberry ketones and green coffee extract, for example, continue to sell well.



Indeed the best-selling weight loss supplement right now is actually a raspberry ketone supplement called Raspberry Ketones Plus Advanced Fat Burning, according to Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com, who have just reviewed this product.



This review of Raspberry Ketones Plus points out that not only does this supplement contain raspberry ketones, which enables fat within cells to get broken up more effectively and helps the body burn fat faster, but it also contains six additional fat-burning ingredients as well, which are:



- Acai Berry

- African Mango,

- Apple Cider Vinegar

- Grapefruit Powder

- Kelp

- Resveratrol



These ingredients provide a number of additional weight loss benefits. For instance they help to lower cholesterol, boost the metabolism, suppress the appetite and actively break down fat alongside the raspberry ketones.



Commenting on the benefits of the Raspberry Ketones Plus Advanced Fat Burning Supplement, a spokesman for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"This is not the first time that multiple fat-burning ingredients have been included alongside raspberry ketones in a single supplement because we also recommend another very similar product on our website."



"It is also not a miracle weight loss product because it is still recommended that you eat a healthy, low calorie diet and try to get regular exercise."



"However we feel that this is definitely one of the best weight loss supplements on the market right now, and the fact that it is the top-selling weight loss supplement on Amazon.com right now suggests that other people are also very impressed with this particular product."



Anyone that would like to find out more about this dietary supplement and read the full review of the Raspberry Ketones Plus Advanced Fat Burning supplement, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/08/14/raspberry-ketones-plus-advanced-fat-burning-formula-review/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.