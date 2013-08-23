Best-Selling Raspberry Ketone Weight Loss Supplement Has Now Generated over 1 Million Sales, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- One of the best-selling raspberry ketone supplements is Raspberry Ketone Plus because ENetHealth.com are reporting that this supplement has now generated more than 1 million sales.



Sales really soared after it was featured in a Fox News report, but it has remained very popular ever since.



One of the main reasons why lots of dieters are choosing Raspberry Ketone Plus over the hundreds of other raspberry ketone supplements that are available, is because it is packed with a number of additional fat-burning ingredients.



According to this review of Raspberry Ketone Plus, this supplement does of course contain the recommended dosage of raspberry ketones, which have been shown to actively break down fat in the body.



However it also contains lots of antioxidants and superfruits that help suppress the appetite, curb cravings, boost the metabolism, increase energy levels and promote fat-burning.



These include acai berry, african mango, green tea extract, caffeine, grapefruit, kelp, resveratrol and apple cider vinegar.



A spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"I have always recommended Raspberry Ketone Plus because the raspberry ketones alone are very beneficial, but it becomes even more powerful with the addition of these 8 fat-burning ingredients."



"Plus when you consider that there are no side effects and it is made from the highest quality ingredients, it is easy to see why it has received hundreds of positive customer reviews, and why lots of people have managed to successfully lose weight with this particular diet supplement."



Anyone that would like to find out more about the Raspberry Ketone Plus weight loss supplement, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/raspberry-ketone-plus-reviews/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.