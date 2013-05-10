Best SEO Companies List at TopSEOs List 21stsoft.com as #9

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- In the latest list of the best search engine optimization (SEO) companies by the independent authorities at TopSEOs.com, 21st Century Technologies, Inc. at http://21stsoft.com was selected as the 9th best SEO company in the world. 21st has been in business for 20+ years and have always had an A+ BBB rating. The online marketing experts and engineers at 21stsoft.com have earned a long-standing reputation as a company that delivers results and exceeds the expectations of its clients.



What is SEO? SEO (search engine optimization) is the process of getting a website ranked at the top of the search engines to attract relevant and quality traffic to increase sales and lead generation. It is also called organic SEO. Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is where each click to a website costs the advertiser money. Organic SEO clicks to a site cost nothing. Local SEO marketing http://www.21stsoft.com/local-seo-marketing-services/ is the process of getting websites ranked whose customers are all within a few miles of their office.



Todd Reade, CEO of TransMagic, Inc. has this to say about the online marketing service 21stsoft.com provided for their business website: “I would highly recommend Michael Cordovaas an expert in website search engine optimization, web design and web development. Michael is the best SEO / Internet marketing (http://www.21stsoft.com/seo-sem-company/) consultant I've ever met. His work to optimize the TransMagic website not only produced an 8-fold increase in lead generation, but it also stood the test of time. Michael recently helped us to re-do our website and SEO to take advantage of more sophisticated techniques in his knowledge base.” Todd Reade, CEO TransMagic, Inc.



21stsoft.com has pioneered online marketing tactics since the beginning of the Internet and always gets the most relevant traffic for their clients du to their multi-channel process. Their # 9 ranking at TopSEOs.com attests to many years of online marketing help 21st has provided to customers.



When it comes to picking an online marketing company for your business, 21st Century Technologies is the clear choice. Customer satisfaction and ensuring that clients get the maximum value for their money are priorities at 21stsoft. In the TopSEOs ranking 21stsoft.com was by far the best SEO Company in Denver, Colorado. 21st came out above many other nationwide and local companies that are much bigger, but can’t pay attention to the details like 21st does with their customers.



Social media marketing and videos are key priorities nowadays as they are significant factors in search algorithms. 21st social media campaigns also bring tons of relevant traffic, and our lead generation videos get #1 rankings in Youtube, the worlds 2nd largest search engine. Local SEO marketing http://www.21stsoft.com/local-seo-marketing-simplified/ is also a key initiative at 21st due to the preponderance of companies with customers in a local area.



For powerful lead generation websites with the best organic search engine optimization rankings contact 21stsoft.com at (303) 744-2178 or info@21stsoft.com. Apart from search engine optimization and web design 21st also provides professional web and software development services. You’ll understand their process and always be happy with the experience they provide and the results when you hire 21st Century Technologies, Inc. inDenver,Colorado.



About 21st Century Technologies, Inc.

21st Century Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 as a custom database software and technology company. This placed them into an advantageous position when the Internet emerged a few years later. Since then they have moved into the web design/web development and online marketing world specializing in SEO and Local SEO marketing. 21st is a pioneer in SEO/SEM and has always had an A+ BBB rating.



