ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- A few years ago, GPS market was very hot, experienced a roller coaster of high-speed develop, and then subsided. At the same time, special car gps navigation player grew fast, sells good. And the influence people a lot. In the car gps market, whether it is the Toyota gps dvd player, BMW gps navigation, Chevrolet monitor or some other model gps navigation system, their marketing force have quickly separate into the minds of consumers through various channels.



The biggest feature of specialized gps dvd is the design and development for the specialized car model. People do not need to cut the line when installation, and supports plug and play function, without destroy the original function.



There are two points of the rapid development of special car navigation could be summed up in two words: original, Audi A3 navigation means all the designs need to match the original car design; the other word is “up”, means upgrading and reforming. This could expand the function of the original car. With the customer’s requirement, specialized car dvd gps player will be the trend of development.



The name of the special navigation dvd player is navigation and multimedia all-in-one machine. According to this we could know that the popular gps navigation has become the standard configurations of car dvd player. A car with a navigation system is the fashion now. In the past, the car navigation products just exist in high-grade cars, like audi, in dash car dvd player bmw, benz, and so on. And now, the private car owners can also experience the valued enjoyment what the special car dvd players bring with.



Compare with universal gps navigation function, present car dvd player will be more personal. It comes with electronic dog, reversing view intelligent system, digital tv receiver, double zone function, tire pressure monitoring, Bluetooth, radio, supporting steering wheel control, and so on. Actually it is more like a vehicle-mounted computer. In the future the intelligence will become the development direction of the navigation. If the personalized features of the specialized car dvd gps player is the reason why private car owners like, the intelligence will be the core competitiveness. The patterns will be changed, Audi A3 navigation but the new experience will bring to the customers the top priority.



More details of specialized car dvd gps player, you could visit autodvdgps, the professional specialized car dvd gps player company.