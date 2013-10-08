Best Spinning Bikes in 2013 Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The latest article at Exercise-Review-Site.com features some of the best spinning exercise bikes in 2013 in response to growing demand for this type of exercise bike.



Spinning is a modern type of exercise bike workout routine that can help people burn as much as 750 calories in a single 45-minute session, which is why it has become extremely popular with both dieters and fitness fanatics alike.



The exercises that are included in these spinning workouts are best performed on a spinning bike rather than a standard exercise bicycle, either in a gym, in a spinning class or at home, and it is these home spinning bikes that are the focus of this latest article.



Included on this page are details of all of the best and most popular spinning bikes in 2013, including the best low-cost, budget-friendly bicycles, as well as the best mid-priced and top-of-the-range models.



Commenting on this selection of spinning bicycles, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



“There are now lots of spinning bikes on the market in 2013, but as with all types of fitness equipment, there are always going to be good and bad products.”



“Therefore we took some time to pick out some of the best ones out of the hundreds that are available to buy right now, and have featured those that have the best customer feedback and are regarded as being the top ones in each price range.”



“It was interesting to note that some of the models in the $200 - $400 price bracket have just as many positive reviews as some of those in the $1000 - $2000 price range, even though they may be lacking a few of the features of the more expensive models.”



Anyone that would like to read more about all of the best spinning bikes in 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/best-spinning-bikes-in-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.