Best Spreadsheets Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360quadrants

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Spreadsheets software is a software program designed for arranging, saving, and reviewing data in tables. The system can offer digital modeling of paper accounting assignments. It can also have several communicating sheets portrayed in the document, numeric, or visual form with information. With any of this functionality, spreadsheet software, particularly in the business world, has substituted numerous paper-based systems. Initially invented to aid finance and accounting operations, spreadsheets have come to be commonly used in other areas.



360Quadrants recently discovered several suppliers and listed them, providing the best spreadsheets software that can help businesses make sound investment decisions. These quadrants are created following an in-depth vendor evaluation that involves a full range of functionality and go-to-market strategy for business growth. In the spreadsheets software domain, these quadrants are updated every three months and require enhanced analysis by experts about the technologies and performance of the vendors.



360Quadrants performs a detailed SWOT review and evaluates the suppliers chosen for positioning correctly. This assessment allows organizations to obtain insights into future market prospects and innovations in order to provide the necessary alternatives for expansion and economic development. 360Quadrants offers a comprehensive list of successful corporate entities that facilitate the process of selecting vendors.



Quadrant Categorization for Spreadsheets Software

360Quadrants evaluates 20 vendors in the Spreadsheets Softwarespace, out of which 11 vendors are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the quadrant.



Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, Apple Numbers, and Quipwereidentified as Visionary Leaders in spreadsheets software space.



WPS spreadsheets and LibreOffice spreadsheets software identified as Innovators in the spreadsheets software space.



LibreOffice Calc, Apache OpenOffice Calc, and PDF Tableswereidentified as Emerging Companies in the spreadsheets software space.



Zoho Sheet and Onlyofficewere categorized as Dynamic Differentiators in the spreadsheets software space.



360Quadrants Assessment Method

After a considerable amount of analysis has been carried out, the top spreadsheets software providers have been listed by experts and industry practitioners to be placed on the quadrant. The vendor's evaluation is conducted based on two main criteria, product stability and business growth. Product stability involves variables such as the selection of application capabilities, technologies offered, models of deployment and pricing choices adopted, while business growth involves variables such as geographic scope, customers served, delivery networks, and consumer strategies for organic and inorganic goods.



Experts and analysts then evaluate the identified suppliers on more than 80 agreed-upon variables and criteria. These considerations and criteria are allocated weights, and a score is created for a particular product. The positioning of the vendors in the 360Quadrants will be decided by this score and appropriately placed.



