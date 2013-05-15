Best Stop Snoring Mouthpieces in 2013 Are Revealed at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- With so many people looking for a way to reduce their snoring, ENetHealth.com have decided to look at the best stop-snoring mouthpieces, and have recommended two clinically proven anti-snoring devices that people may want to consider buying in 2013.



A spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"The two products we have chosen have both been clinically proven to reduce snoring for the vast majority of snorers."



"They are both comfortable to wear, which is an important consideration, and more importantly, they both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Therefore people can essentially try them out on a risk-free trial basis."



The first anti-snoring product that is recommended in this article has a 70% success rate in clinical trials. It works by bringing the tongue forward slightly and minimizing movement so that the airways are not obstructed during the night.



The second product works in a similar way in that it stops the jaw and lower teeth from moving back at night, and so it once again helps to leave the airways open and free of any obstructions. Therefore snoring is either reduced significantly, or eliminated altogether.



This product is the same one that is supplied to NHS hospitals in the UK, and it has actually been used by over a million people worldwide.



This stop-snoring mouthpiece has a success rate of more than 90%, according to clinical studies, which is probably why it has proven to be so popular both in the UK and in so many other countries around the world.



