Best Strategies to Reduce Drink Driving Issues in Teenagers

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Every day, it seems there’s another story in the news about fatalities due to a drunk driver. Perhaps these irresponsible individuals don’t know the laws against drunk driving. Legal-yogi.com does know them , and a lot more about driving while drunk, and would like to share its information, including:



- Teens and DUI

- Results of Driving Drunk

- Regulations against DUI

- Preventative Steps



Facts about Teenagers and DUI



Happily, the number of teenage drink driving has decreased a great deal over the past two decades. There are several reasons for this. One is that parents have become more vigilant about where their teens are doing and with whom. Another is that teenagers learn by example, and if they see that mom and dad don’t drive after drinking, they won’t do it themselves. A very effective, if gruesome, deterrent to teen DUI is the fact that there are visible repercussions of it in their own friends’ deaths after they’ve gotten behind the wheel following drinking alcohol.



Apply Now For Free Consultation With DUI Attorneys



Consequences of Drunk Driving



Most folks are aware of what the results are of drinking and driving. There’s death, maiming, and mental defect. There’s also temporary and permanent jail time, license suspension, and hefty fines. Additionally, 2/3 of the U.S. has something called Administrative License Revocation, which states that if a person fails or refuses to take a field sobriety test, the arresting officer has the right to take away that person’s license. There is also a possibility of felony charges for repeat offenders.



Regulations against Drunk Driving



There are many laws against drunk driving. People under age 21 cannot purchase or otherwise obtain alcohol. A zero tolerance law exists that immediately revokes the license of any underage driver who is under the influence of alcohol. Laws detailing what kind of identification is acceptable for the purchase of alcohol are also on the books. The host of a party during which alcohol is available can and will be held liable for any damage or injury a person who has driven from the party drunk causes.



Put a Halt to DUI



Now that the repercussions of DUI are known, it’s a good idea to backtrack a bit and discuss ways to prevent the occurrence of this behavior. Some ways to discourage teenage individuals who drink and drive include taking their keys if they insist on driving after too much beer, nominating a designated driver who will remain sober for the evening, or calling for a different ride. Coincidentally, the same tactics are effective for adult drunk drivers.



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a reputable website whose reason for being is to connect those who have issues of law with the professional attorneys who can help resolve them – at no cost. For a free consultation, dial 800-397-1755.