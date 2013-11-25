Best Stroller Hooks by Freddie & Sebbie Solely Sold at Amazon

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Strollers are also designed to be a portable, modifiable table, beds, toy boxes and a lot more. One thing that a stroller typically lacks is a place to hang a diaper bag or purse.



Each clip features a spring-lock hook that snaps properly into place and the hook discourages would-be purse snatchers and other undesirables from trying to make off with valuables. A highly break-resistant metal clip, the stroller Hooks affix to the handles of a stroller.



This frees shoulders from purses, diaper bags and any other bag. This gives parents free hands for their kids. “Each of our stroller Hooks are sold in sets of two. One for each handle,” said Neil of Freddie and Sebbie. These stroller Hooks were born out of essential and two dads ingenious design.



“We thought there had to be a better way,” said Neil Co-Founder of Freddie and Sebbie. Neil and his brother both have a family of their own. Between them both are six children. The youngest two are twins: Freddie and Sebbie.



The daddies have spent a small fortune on baby items through the years and each one of them was missing something that would have made their lives a lot easier. They have dilemma on how they will introduce their items in the marketplace.



A small business just cannot reach enough clients. In this sense, they decided to ask for assistance from Amazon.com “Amazon’s shipping and international reach meant our products could help as many parents as possible,” said Neil. You can discover all products of Freddie & Sebbie at Amazon.com



Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com/

www.amazon.com/shops/freddieandsebbie



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