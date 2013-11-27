Best Stuffed Toys and Animals for Infants and Children in 2013 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Many parents like to buy stuffed toys for their infants and young children, particularly at this time of the year, so with that in mind, Articate.com have recently selected their best stuffed toys and animals out of all those that are available to buy this Christmas.



According to this latest article, one of the best stuffed toys is the impressive-looking giraffe from Melissa & Doug, which stands at nearly 5 feet tall, and is extremely lifelike.



However this article also recommends some of the other stuffed toys from Melissa & Doug, which include the giant panda, as well as the tiger, cheetah and zebra.



Also featured on this page are some of the top Furby Boom figures because these are immensely popular with children of all ages right now as they are essentially fully interactive pets that have their own personalities, and can be cared for and nurtured by their owners.



A spokesperson for Articate.com said:



"There is no doubt that Furby Boom figures are some of the best-selling toys in 2013 so far, and looking at all the things that kids can do with these toys, it is easy to see why."



"However there are lots of other stuffed toys and animals that we recommend, including some of the Melissa & Doug animals, the Tummy Stuffers and the new Minecraft animals that have recently gone on sale."



"We have also picked out a couple of really cute cats and dogs, as well as two gorgeous Disney toys and a number of other stuffed animals that would make ideal gifts for children this Christmas."



Anyone that would like to take a look at all of the best stuffed toys and animals for babies and children this Christmas, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/11/26/best-stuffed-toys-and-animals-for-christmas-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.