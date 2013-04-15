Best Tablets at Kids' Finger Tips with Tabletforkids.org

Camden, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- This year kids are going to chill with a new range of tablets in the tablet market especially designed for kids. Tabletforkids.org will update readers on all new developments on the tablet market targeting kids. Today tablets are being used on large scale at schools and universities. The Tablet market is reaping profits because of its wide popularity. All thanks to its power, design and portability. Tabletforkids.org provides information on the features and usage of tablets in the kids’ market segment.



Tablets for kids are smaller than the usual tablets and access to the internet is limited. It has built in parental controls and also many pre-loaded apps. One such kids tablet that Tabletforkids.org talks of is the Fuhu Nabi 2, one of the appreciated tablets among parents who are looking to offer their child a first crack at computing. The website displays many features of Fuhu Nabi 2. Nabi 2 is said to be the world’s first tablet computer to use android operating system. The website claims that tablets are helpful for kids to learn and develop their skills.



The website says, “If you’re serious about giving your child the best of the best when it comes to their education and every opportunity to truly grow and learn, then you need to look into the best tablets for kids.”



The website says that tablets are a form of learning combined with games. Kids today use technology as medium of entertainment; hence, it becomes important that these tablet markets incorporate learning into technology to reach out to the kids. The best tablets for kids are those with a collection of features like web browsing, online cloud storage and flash memory. The new feature called the ‘Mommy Mode’ enables the parents to turn the kids tablet into a complete adult tablet with access to app stote and internet. Another kid’s tablet that the website mentions is the Kurio 7 which has 7 inch wide screen, a memory of 1 GB and a chip with 3D graphics.



Archos Arnova Child Pad, VTech InnoTab are other tablets listed in the website. Apart from the features and benefits of tablets, the website also talks about the prices of these tablets.



About Tabletforkids.org

Tabletforkids.org is a website recently launched focusing on the latest developments on the tablet market specifically targeted towards kids. It covers all the important aspects connected to tablets for kids.



Media Contact

URL: http://tabletforkids.org