Fitness Enthusiast Offers Recommendation of Best Treadmill for Workouts on TreadmillReviewss.com

As the snow and a strong winter chill descends on much of the world, avid runners, joggers and walkers might be finding it hard to maintain the pace in cold weather. That's the opinion of Elizabeth Kenn, fitness enthusiast and owner of the TreadmillReviewss.com website. In anticipation of those promising to get fit for the New Year, she has updated her site, featuring what she considers to be the best treadmill for workouts.



Out of the 14 brands and 36 treadmill reviews, Kenn has given the Bowflex Series 7 the title of best treadmill for workouts. In her review she cites the 15 workout programs, long lasting motor and the comparable quality of the Bowflex Series 7 to commercial machines found in fitness centers. Though she does mention the weight of the Bowflex as being a ‘con,’ it wasn’t enough to take it out of the #1 position.



Kenn gave the Sole F80, 2011 edition, the second place position for best treadmill for workouts. Like the Bowflex Series 7 she says it has a powerful motor. But the Sole F80 also has a cushion flex deck to accommodate runners who have had problems with joints, feet, knees, ankles, hips and the spine.



Rounding out the third place for TreadmillReviews.com best treadmill for workouts is the Sole F63, 2011 edition. According to Kenn it’s very similar to the Sole F80, with the exception of a slightly less powerful motor and no heart rate controls or programs. Fitness buffs who can do without these features will save almost $500 when compared to the Sole F80.



“There are obviously a lot of treadmills out there to choose from,” said Kenn. “The models I chose are appropriate for both avid runners and those who are just starting to flex their New Year’s resolution muscle. I targeted comfort, speed, durability and price to come up with a well balanced list of my favorites.”



To read more Kenn’s other reviews and to see the prices of the all the treadmills she reviews, visit her site at (http://treadmillreviewss.com/).



