Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners to Buy for Christmas 2013 Are Featured at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Articate.com have recently been looking at some of the best upright vacuum cleaners that people may want to buy in the run up to Christmas 2013, and have recommended a few in particular above all others.



The cleaner that was most recommended was one of the most popular models from Dyson, and there are several reasons why this one in particular scored so highly.



"I myself own a Dyson cleaner and to be honest, it is hard to imagine that there is a better upright cleaner currently on the market right now in 2013," said an Articate spokesperson.



"What I like about it is that it is quite a light cleaner compared to many others, it's very easy to move around and it has really powerful suction that helps to pick up dirt, dust and pet hairs without any problems."



"Plus it also works really well on hard floors, which cannot be said about some of the upright cleaners that I have owned in the past, and it comes with a detachable hand-held cleaner that stretches a very long way so that you can clean the stairs and any other hard to reach places in the home really easily."



This article discusses this, and a few other upright vacuum cleaners that are highly recommended in 2013, but because these are all quite expensive, they have included several other less expensive items that are also very highly rated right now, including products from Hoover, Bissell and Shark.



Details of all of these products that were named the best upright vacuum cleaners in 2013 are available at:



http://articate.com/2013/12/05/best-upright-vacuum-cleaners-for-christmas-2013/



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