Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Centered around Biscayne Bay, the sailboats of Dinner Key Marina give it a laid-back sense of charm too. Sidewalk cafes are abundant, motivating people to go on walks on any given Sunday afternoon. "The Grove," as it's referred to by locals, is a great destination for those who love nature. There's so much to do and see among the trees and the water, with art pieces to reflect the neighborhood's feel. It's not a place you want to miss!



It's also why it's one of our favorite spots, great for South Florida Vacation Rentals. A spectacular bayside location awaits you at Hotel Arya in Coconut Grove. This 22 story building has beautiful panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline and sits right at the heart of Coconut Grove Village. Throughout the Coconut Grove vacation rentals resort, you'll see original art made by many well-respected artists.



You'll also experience world-class amenities, like a rooftop gym, heated pool, squash courts, two gourmet restaurants, conference and meeting facilities, valet and self-parking, room service, and a 24-hour service desk. It truly has everything you need for vacation. So, what are you waiting for? Call us today at 786.558.5196 to book your stay at Hotel Arya!