Best Veterans Mortgage Assistance for the Cash-Strapped at New Low Rates for 2013

- IRRRL

- Cash-Out Refinancing

- Conventional Mortgage Holders

- The Best Deal



Interest Rate Reduction Refinancing Loan



The VA’s interest rate reduction refinancing loan (IRRRL) is a streamline refinance loan that does not require a great deal of documentation of a veteran’s financial holdings, as traditional banks do. The IRRRL has lower VA refinance mortgage rates than other lenders do, and the funding fees are also less than another lender’s. This kind of refinance cannot be applied to a second mortgage. However, some loans are refinanced up to 100% of home’s value, so it’s definitely worth looking into.



Refinance with a Cash-Out

If a veteran currently has an existing VA loan and some equity in their homes, cash-out refinancing is a good option for people who have two mortgages which they’d like to refinance into one. The VA mortgage refinance rates for this refinance loan are, as with other VA loans, generally lower than those of regular financers, making the payments easier for the homeowner to afford. If there’s enough equity in the home in which the homeowner resides he may be able to get cash back when he’s refinancing, and extra cash is always good!



Traditional Mortgage Holders

If a homeowner does not currently have a VA loan but can qualify for one, he may refinance his conventional mortgage into a VA loan. If a conventional mortgage is refinanced into a VA loan, it is considered a cash-out refinance by the VA. However, this does not mean that the borrower actually receives cash, as the lender may not allow it. What happens is that the “cash” gets added into the loan, giving up to 100% financing. The VA Refinance Mortgage Rates for this switch-over are up to 10% lower than those of other lenders.



Most Favorable Choice

Choosing which of the IRRRL, the cash-out refinance, or the switch-up to a VA loan is the best option is up to the homeowner. For some, having the interest rate lowered with the IRRRL may work best for those who must lower their monthly payment. For any of these refinance loans, the veterans’ refinance mortgage rates are low, so it depends on one’s situation as to which of these VA options is the best one.



