Best Virtualization Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Virtualization is the concept of IT resources that hides the physical nature and limitations of those resources from users. Virtualization software enables the running of two or more operating systems through a single PC. Hence, it is similar to having two (or more) computers in one. One is real, and the remaining are virtual. Generally, virtualization implies any instance of one IT resource presenting multiple other IT resources, comprising applications, storage capacities, or networks, servers, and clients.



360Quadrants has systematically analyzed and announced some of the best virtualization software providers to allow businesses to select the correct virtualization software according to their requirements. All these software providers were charted on a quadrant prior to in-depth analysis and evaluation on two broad categories, product maturity and company maturity.



360Quadrants offers an in-depth SWOT analysis that lets service providers gain knowledge about the new growth opportunities and areas of expansion.



Virtualization Software Vendor Evaluation



360Quadrants has assessed a total of 20 companies offering virtualization software, out of which the top 10 companies were shortlisted and plotted on a quadrant and identified as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Altaro VM Backup, VMware vSphere, and Cloud Servers have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the virtualization software space. Visionary leaders possess a wide range of product offerings and a robust geographic footprint.



vSpace, Awingu, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Delphix have been recognized as Innovators in the virtualization software space. Innovators are well-known for their innovative product range and good business strategy.



everRun has been identified as an Emerging Player in the virtualization software space. Emerging players are typically developing players who are known to possess a niche and competitive product range.



Nomadesk and Breezy have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the virtualization software space. Dynamic Differentiators have a good product range and robust business strategy, which helps them grow constantly.



360Quadrants Assessment



A team of experts, including research analysts, assesses the top virtualization software vendors on several evaluation criteria like the strength of product portfolio, company maturity, and key insights from industry experts and clients. Major factors considered in the strength of product portfolio are products offered, deployment model, core features & functionality, and support services. Major factors in company maturity are geographic footprint, channel partners, and organic & inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. Every parameter is allotted a specific weightage according to its importance and industry demand. Finally, the vendors are rated based on the parameters offered, and then a patent-pending algorithm is processed, which then scientifically generates a quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Language Learning Software, Print Management Software, and CRM Software.