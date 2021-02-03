Best VPN Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- VPN Software basically provides a virtualized network connection and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks. It prevents unauthorized people from eavesdropping on the traffic and allows the user to conduct work remotely. These products are used often and hence contain firewalls to prevent viruses, hacks, and other threats. Practically any device can connect to one of these VPN servers, including personal computers, smartphones, or tablets. Applications running across a VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.



360Quadrants has selected some of the Best VPN Software providers in the market. This assessment helps buyers know more about VPN software and make the correct choice based on their software requirements. All the VPN software providers in this assessment have been compared against their products offered and business strategies and were positioned on a quadrant, which is updated every three months. 360Quadrants also provides a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers understand new opportunities and areas of improvement.



VPN Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 32 software vendors that offer VPN Software, out of which 30 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



TunnelBear, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, HIDEme, PureVPN, VyprVPN, OpenVPN, and Hotspot Shield VPN have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the VPN Software market.



PlexVPN, Tunnel VPN, UFO VPN, SSL VPN, RitaVPN, RUSVPN, and Surfshark have been recognized as Innovators in the VPN Software market.



Ivacy, OneVPN, CyberGhost VPN, ZenMate VPN, SoftEther VPN, CactusVPN, and Pangeohave been positioned as Emerging Leaders in the VPN Software market.



Freelan, FortiClient, IPVanish VPN, GOOSE VPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimite, AnyConnect, FastestVPN, and NCP have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the VPN Software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethodology



360Quadrants has very carefully curated and evaluated the Top VPN Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on 80 precisely selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product and business strategy of the software providers, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All of these data pointers were assigned a specific weightage, post which they were measured. This study also helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which the VPN software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.



About 360Quadrants



