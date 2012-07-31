Best-Waffle-Maker.com Gives Waffle Enthusiasts the Inside Track on Waffle Makers

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Waffles are a versatile addition to any family’s repertoire, making a perfect breakfast food, snack or treat. After putting together the ingredients for an easy to make batter in sweet or savory, all that is required is to put the batter into the waffle iron and wait. But, all waffle irons are not created equal, as Best Waffle Maker aims to demonstrate.



A site that has been getting a lot of attention lately in this market is Best-WaffleMaker.com a product review website specializing exclusively in waffle makers. The site offers in-depth critique and feedback on a wide variety of waffle makers from different manufacturers and across price ranges, allowing consumers to make informed decisions about their purchases.



The Best Waffle Maker reviews are broken down into a cursory introduction summarizing the key facets of the model and the overview rating (given out of a maximum of five stars), then goes on to give a detailed product specification along with the pros and cons. The reviews are fully integrated with social media, allowing users to share the reviews online, as well having video review with a product demonstration so consumers can see the waffle maker in use.



The site is also keen to post when offers on certain products are available and these offers can often be found in the reviews, offering discount codes that can shave significant percentages off the purchase price. The reviews also allow users to purchase directly from Amazon or visit the manufacturer’s website for further information. Another interesting feature is a ranking of waffle makers by sales from Amazon.



The site has already reviewed a wide variety of waffle makers made available by over twelve different manufacturers, and lists its reviews by model, manufacturer and category to give consumers a simple navigational structure.



Best Waffle Maker’s reviewer Jackie explained, “All the reviews are done by me, so you’re guaranteed to get consistency and a fair appraisal, as well as being able to accurately contrast my opinions of one product against another. The whole site is designed to make it as easy as possible for consumers to access good quality, honest product reviews and compare them quickly, enabling them to make the best decisions as to where they spend their dollars.”



About Best Waffle Maker

Best Waffle Maker is a review site publishing reviews on waffle makers across various manufacturers and price ranges. These reviews are intended to help individuals make informed consumer decisions when purchasing a waffle maker. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-waffle-maker.com/