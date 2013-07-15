Best Way to Debt Repayment Programs,Easy Solution to Pay Debt

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Lots of folks have lots of debt these days, and they seem to be having trouble finding their way(s) to a debt repayment plan. That’s why Credit-yogi.com is here to offer some suggestions to help them out, including:



- Finding Funds to Repay Debt

- Develop an Original Plan

- Debt Snowball Program

- Avalanche Method



Where’s the Cash?



Before someone can find his way to debt repayment programs, he needs to make sure he’s got the wherewithal to put toward them. This means he has to figure out how to come up with the cash. Here are a few ideas that might help. Try holding a yard sale. Pick up some extra work on the weekends. Open an online shop that sells just one’s hand-crafted items. Panhandle. (Okay… don’t really panhandle; it might cause legal difficulties.) Do whatever it takes to get the money necessary to pay off debt… Then choose a debt repayment plan.



Devise a Personal Plan



Not everyone will find a way to an effective debt repayment plan. The folks who don’t should develop their own way to get rid of debt. Perhaps they’d like to build from the bottom up and pay the largest amount due first, then go on to the next one, and so on, until they have a nice tall pile of paid off debts. Maybe they’d like to go the other way and start at the least amount due and build up to the most or highest. Whatever the method, make sure it is personal and right for one’s own situation.



“Debt Snowball” Plan



The “debt snowball” is just one plan a person who has a great deal of revolving credit to pay off will come across on their way to debt repayment programs. The program was developed by Dave Ramsey and is based on the smallest to largest amounts owed. The idea is to pay off the least amount owed on a debt while still paying the minimum on the larger debts. Eventually, one ends up paying off all of one’s debt by using this repayment plan.



Debt Avalanche Method



Considered by its author to be “the right way to repay debt,” the debt avalanche program claims to help someone find his way to a debt repayment plan and save them money. This program is based upon the interest rates on one’s debts, and begins with the highest one, working down to the lowest. This plan works for all types of debt, unlike the debt snowball plan, which is more effective for credit card debt.



