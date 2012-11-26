Best Way to Recover Lost Files

Chengdu, Sichuang -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- As for recovering the accidentally deleted files, Aidfile recovery software has absolute advantage over any other similar software on the market. Also, Aidfile data recovery software can help you recover all files from formatted partition, scanning the directory structure of FAT32/ NTFS/ ex-FAT partition, recovering all files with the original file name and directory structure no matter what is the type of the original partition. What¡¯s more, if the Partition corruption is not very bad, it could scanning the files at lightning speed and directly lists all the data, shortening the recovering time as much as possible.



As a best hard drive unformat application,Aidfile can help you undo hard drive format with any version of the Windows including - Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows 2008 and Windows 7.



You may lose the significant files due to virus attack, operator¡¯s mischief including deletion and formatting, operating system¡¯s faults, file system corruption and others. Your files will be no more in existence if any of them ever gets a chance of doing harsh job and the file recovery is the only scavenger to help you.



File loss implies the loss of business life-spirit and sometimes a complete ruin. But providentially, the data recovery minds let you have the best approach in getting the lost files back in case of virus infected drive, file delete execution, formatting mistake, failed or crashed system and more. The file recovery applications make it possible that the complete, safe and efficient extraction of the lost files can be done for success.Aidfile data recovery is best lost files recovery software , recover lost files on hard drive, partition, usb, card etc ,Recover lost movie files , recover lost files on xp VISTA WINDOWS 7, recover lost folders and files , recover lost computer files , recover lost files after reformatting on hard drive ,disk partition ,usb.



Recover lost word( word 2000, word 2003 ,word 2007 files ), lost Excel files , all lost office files from hard drive, partition , usb disk , memery card ,sim card etc .



Recover lost ZIP or RAR files , PDF files , Image files , Photo files , CAD files (DWG DXF DWF)



Recover lost Music files , Video files , Flash files partition, Files just need an initial storage by humans, after that these are the users who need it and depend upon it. You can¡¯t back step from the fact that ¡®no data¡¯ means ¡®no existence¡¯ in the corporate world. Moreover, the fact is accepted globally that all the input, feedback and processing mechanisms are the tasks of moment, so how can you resist the data loss for days.



Aidfile lost data recover software is the professional lost data restore tool&ultility.This hard disk drive lost data retrive program (application) can give you a best solution to sovle your problem about data lost data after format hard disk drive.



Compare with other hard disk lost data rescue system,Aidfile lost data recovery service is easy to use and powerful.



Recover formatted drive



Recover data deleted partition



For more information go to http://www.aidfile.com/