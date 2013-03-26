Best Ways to Rebuild Credit After Bankruptcy - Qualify to Get Credit Consultation

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- There is no single specific method of credit repair and rebuilding that works for everyone. Each person’s financial situations are different; it follows that the best way for them to fix their poor credit would be different, too. However, there are many suggestions about the best way to rebuild your credit, and here are some of them.



Begin by applying for a secured credit card. This is a charge card for which one puts a certain amount of money in a bank or credit union account. The lender then issues a credit card for that amount, which works exactly like an unsecured card. Using the card to make purchases periodically is fine; just be diligent about making the monthly payments in full and on time to help get a poor credit rating changed. After one has had a secured credit card for about a year, try to obtain a retail store or gas card. These tend to be easier to get and have lower interest rates than other cards, so the likelihood is that one will be issued a department store credit card relatively easily.



What is the best way to rebuild your credit? Try these ideas on for size. A couple of years after showing one is able to handle credit again by properly using and making timely payments on his credit cards, he might want to add a small installment loan to the mix. An auto loan for a reasonably priced pre-owned car is a good choice. Again, full on time payments are vital to successful credit repair. Perhaps the best way to rebuild one’s credit is to change one’s spending habits so one does not fall back into debt. Instead of going out to dinner, make a special meal at home. Rent a video and make some popcorn for a night of at-home entertainment. Charge only items one is able to afford the payments for. Set up a reasonable budget and stick to it. Any of these proposals will help improve one’s credit standing.



About Credit-Yogi

