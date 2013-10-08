Best Web Hosting Award Winners for 2013 Announced by WebHostingCat.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- WebHostingCat.com has just announced their inaugural Best Web Hosting Awards. The year 2013 has seen many web hosting companies expand their services to accommodate the continued growth and diversity of website owners. These awards are based on demonstrated excellence in performance, value, and customer support.



The list of best web hosting award winners includes among others, InMotion Hosting (headquartered in Los Angeles), iPage (with datacenters in Boston), and Web Hosting Hub (based in Virginia Beach). For more details and to see the complete list of the 2013 award winners, visit http://webhostingcat.com/2013-best-web-hosting-awards/



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WebHostingCat.com is an online guide and review site geared toward those looking to get their business or personal web site online. Detailed web hosting reviews as well as one to one comparisons between web hosts are featured. Visitors to the site can also find video reviews and the latest news concerning the top web hosting companies. For more information, please visit http://webhostingcat.com.



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