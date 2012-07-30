Best Web Hosting Reviews Published by a Real Hosting Jedi

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The webmaster on the new Best Web Hosting Reviews website today announced the site is live and online. The website was created to provide webmasters and business owners with reviews of web hosting companies which have been rated as the top in their field.



The website is maintained by a real hosting Jedi with extensive experience in online marketing and business building.



The Best Web Hosting Reviews website is broken down into six separate categories so visitors can find what they’re looking for quickly. The website’s URL is http://realhostingjedi.com/ and the categories are labeled:



- Hosting

- Colocation

- Managed hosting

- Dedicated server

- VPS hosting

- Best web hosting



Each category contains sub-categories which include even more information on specific hosting options such as application hosting and dedicated hosting.



Business owners who are considering creating a website are encouraged to visit the Best Web Hosting Reviews site. The articles are perfect for people who need to make a decision on a hosting package but need just a little more information.



“I just want to say thanks for your reviews. I heard a lot about dedicated hosting and shared hosting but I was confused and didn’t know what was right for me. I think I’m going to with shared hosting because I have a simple store with only about 100 products that I can ship easily and I don’t need that much space.” – Benjamin McMullan



Web hosting is big business and there are hundreds if not thousands of hosting companies throughout the world, all of which claim to have the best solution for business owners. The use of hosting a website will lead to larger profits for any business by making it easily accessible and more competitive.



Most brick and mortar establishments have a website and they doing very well as more than half of all Internet users go online to perform research before they purchase a product or service. Hosting packages vary a great deal and depend on the kind of website which will be hosted. A website which will contain videos and products will need a different package than a website that will host only text.



About Best Hosting Reviews

Best Hosting Reviews provides reviews of only the top rated hosting companies online today. The website is updated on a regular schedule so there is always fresh content on the site for readers and followers. The website’s researchers also accept user-generated reviews which they incorporate into their publications so readers get a broader picture of the company.