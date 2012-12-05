TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com Announces 2012 Best Web Hosting Award Winners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com has named its Best Web Hosting Award Winners for 2012. The categories for this year’s recipients include Best Business Hosting, Best Value Hosting, Best Unlimited Hosting, Best Budget Hosting, and Best VPS Hosting.



While TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com regularly features a Top10 Web Hosting list ranking companies on an overall rating based on general categories, these awards represent the first time the hosting review site has decided to recognize certain web hosting companies because of outstanding achievements in specific areas.



This year’s award winners include InMotion Hosting which is based in Los Angeles, CA. The other recipients are Bluehost, iPage, Web Hosting Hub, and MyHosting.com. For more information on the 2012 Best Web Hosting Awards, see http://topratedwebsitehosting.com/articles/2012-best-web-hosting-awards.



About TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com

TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com is an independent online guide and review site geared toward those looking to get their business or personal web site online. In addition to rating the top web hosting companies, the site has an extensive article section consisting of helpful tips on website hosting and suggestions on where to find the best deals on web hosting plans. For more information, please visit http://topratedwebsitehosting.com.



Contact



To learn more about TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com, please contact



Michael James, Media Relations

2275 Huntington Dr., Ste. 332

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 388-1533

mikej@topratedwebsitehosting.com