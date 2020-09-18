Best Webinar Software Providers in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360quadrants

Northbrook,, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Webinar software helps businesses or users to host and share collaborative live and recorded video presentations with their audience, which could be made for promotional or educational purposes. With the help of webinar software, organizers can gain access to a portal with which they can present original resources, manage viewers lists, send out invites and login authorizations, and also see and address queries that come up while presenting by using live chat features provided by the webinar software.



360Quadrantshas prepared a list of the best webinar software companies in the market. This list will help potential buyers pick the right webinar software for their businesses. These webinar software providers have been systematically weighed based on their product offerings and business strategies and are placed on a quadrant, which is updated four times a year.



360Quadrants also conducts a SWOT analysis, which produces critical insights and helps software companies to learn more about new prospects and parts in which they need to progress.



Webinar Software Quadrant Categorization



360Quadrants has assessed more than 25 companies offering webinar software,out of which the top 10wereplaced on a quadrant under:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders



Zoho Meeting, ON24, GoToWebinar, and BigMarkerhave been termed as Visionary Leaders in the webinar software market.



Adobe Connect Webinar, BlueJeans Events, and Cisco Webex Meetings have been recognized as innovators in the webinar software space.



Livestorm has been positioned as an emerging Company in the webinar software space.



RinCentralMeetings has been placed as a Dynamic Differentiator in the webinar software space.



360QuadrantsEvaluation Approach



360Quadrants considered some of the top webinar software providers operating in the webinar software market for an assessment. The evaluation took into consideration more than 90 important parameters, which were collected from the company's product offerings, business strategy, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. Each parameter in the evaluation was assigned weightage, post which the inputs were evaluated. This also helped assign a final rating to all the webinar software providers that were considered for the analysis. Post the allocation of ratings, each software vendor was placed relatively on the 360Quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Photo Management Software, Configuration Management Software, and Car Rental Software.