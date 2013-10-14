Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The key to achieving one’s best weight loss goals and to maintaining a healthy weight with Diet Doc’s hCG diets is learning how to incorporate healthy, low calorie and low fat foods into meal and snack plans. But, Diet Doc understands that many patients are looking to lose weight fast, at a more rapid pace than that which can be attained through diet change alone; therefore, Diet Doc incorporates naturally powerful supplements and diet pills into their hCG diets that allow patients to achieve their best weight loss and burn fat at a much more rapid rate.



As part of the uniquely designed protocol for hCG diets, Diet Doc prescribes hCG treatments to mobilize excess and embarrassing fat and also to suppress patients’ appetites. The hCG hormone found in these treatments is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. Should a mother not have immediate access to food, hCG will mobilize extra fat supplies to provide the fetus with nutrition. When used as a best weight loss tool for hCG diets, the hCG hormone flushes that extra fatty tissue from the patient’s body while also suppressing the appetite. Eliminating excess hunger and intense cravings allows patients to reevaluate their eating habits and begin choosing low calorie foods that leave them feeling full and satisfied.



In addition to their hCG treatments, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans use other popular aids and supplements such as Raspberry Ketone and Ultra Burn diet pills to help patients see results more quickly. Raspberry Ketone is routinely featured on television as a miracle diet pill for its ability to increase metabolism, or fat burning, which helps patients reach their best weight loss goals more quickly.



The Raspberry Ketone used in hCG diets is specially formulated by a pharmacy and therefore requires a prescription that can be obtained through a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. These unique diet pills contain the most effective blend of raspberry ketone and other all natural ingredients in every capsule. The added vitamins and amino acids contained within these diet pills work with the Raspberry Ketone to increase fat burn and transport fat from the body more efficiently.



Ultra Burn, another effective Diet Doc diet pill, is considered a lipotropic, which literally translates to fat mobilizer (lipo = fat, tropic = to move). Patients who want to increase the speed at which they are eliminating fat from their body can incorporate these diet pills into their hCG diets to begin seeing their best weight loss immediately. Because Ultra Burn contains about a half of a cup of coffee’s worth of caffeine and 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12, patients who utilize these powerful diet pills will experience an increase in their normal energy levels in addition to losing weight, but without jitters.



Diet Doc has been successful in helping thousands of patients achieve their best weight loss quickly and effectively through their unique diet protocol and by incorporating powerful diet aids and supplements into hCG diets. Taking the important first step toward losing weight can be challenging, so Diet Doc offers all potential patients private and confidential consultations with Diet Doc physicians over the phone or the internet.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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