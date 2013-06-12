Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The rise of obesity rates has left researchers searching for methods to help people achieve their best weight loss goals. One consideration is to target the younger population and to educate them on healthy living practices to carry into later life and reduce the risk of weight-related health concerns including symptoms of diabetes. A new study just published in the Journal of Pediatrics found that obese teenagers who achieved best weight loss goals and reduced their body mass by 8% or more showed improvements in insulin sensitivity, an important factor of the symptoms of diabetes. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help all patients, including overweight and obese teenagers, completely transform their lives and achieve initial best weight loss goals with the naturally powerful appetite suppressant hCG and healthy living education.



As reported by Medical News Today, researchers studied a group of 113 adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 to determine the effect of fat loss on their sensitivity to insulin and the risk for developing symptoms of diabetes. The results of the study showed that the subjects who reduced their body mass by 8% or more by following family-based, lifestyle-modification, best weight loss diet plans, improved their sensitivity to insulin and reduced the risks for symptoms of diabetes. The study participants were taught healthy eating habits and were encouraged to incorporate these practices into their daily routines in addition to physical exercise and counseling on best weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans follow a similar model and combine medically supervised weight management tools with education on living a healthy lifestyle to achieve best weight loss and reduce health concerns and the symptoms of diabetes.



Overcoming initial fat loss can be challenging, so Diet Doc created hCG diet plans to provide their patients with an easier and faster way to lose weight fast. Each potential patient will consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine which weight management aids will provide the most effective results. Using hCG treatments as part of hCG diet plans will effectively curb patients’ appetites and allow them to consume fewer calories to overcome initial best weight loss hurdles. Without intense hunger and cravings, patients can learn to make healthy eating choices and determine which foods will provide adequate nutrition while still leaving them feeling full and satisfied.



Patients will work hand-in-hand with the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals to design hCG diet plans around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Diet Doc understands that general diet plans will not work for everyone and developed hCG diets around the specific needs of the patient. Not only have Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans helped patients lose weight fast and reduce health risks such as the symptoms of diabetes, they have also been so successful in achieving patient fat loss that they have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



