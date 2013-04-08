Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Diet Doc’s doctors and physicians who have spent years analyzing, tweaking, and updating the original hCG diet plan have announced their modified prescription hCG diets that offer the best weight loss. These doctor supervised diet and nutrition plans are the safest and the most effective medical diet programs in America. Recently on his show, Dr. Oz spoke about the effectiveness of prescription hCG diets. He recommended viewers to follow these diet protocols at a higher daily calorie count of around 1,200 while being carefully monitored by their physician to ensure that they were getting safe amounts of hCG injections. As a part of an ongoing debate questioning the safety and efficacy of this method of fast weight loss, Dr. Sheri Emma’s data showed that hCG injections in conjunction with the increased caloric allowances of a modern hCG diet may show a trend toward maintaining muscle mass, indicating healthy and fast weight loss.



Diet Doc, the nation’s only provider of proprietarily designed prescription hCG diets recommends a daily caloric intake of 1250 calories. Available by prescription only, the company’s 99.99% pure pharmaceutical grade hCG is administered through oral drops, sublingual tablets, and injectable solutions. Enhanced and fortified with the energy booster Vitamin B12 that also powers metabolism, injectable hCG is the preferred method of delivery. Apart from offering patients the highest level of clinical support required for long term health, Diet Doc’s clinical programs that produce the best weight loss present a safe and cost-effective alternative to invasive and expensive lap band and bariatric surgeries. Diet Doc’s team has developed an impressive and exhaustive line of prescription diet pills and essential vitamin and mineral supplements (manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States) that trigger fast weight loss.



Diet Doc’s prescription diet plans have been consistently found to trigger the best weight loss, particularly in the tough areas such as underarms, thighs, and belly. Specially trained doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and coaches encourage patients to make healthy food choices that help them keep the weight off permanently while reducing the incidence of obesity-related health problems and conditions such as type II diabetes and heart disease. Available at a fraction of the cost of other diet plans, Diet Doc’s physician managed prescription hCG diets produce fast weight loss without any side effects. With expert guidance and unlimited support available 6 days per week, fast weight loss is now a reality using Diet Doc’s winning combination of pharmaceutical grade hCG and low calorie diet and nutrition plans. The comapany also offers their patients nourishing and tasty snacking options along with convenient meal replacement plans to make their diet plans interesting and manageable. Diet Doc’s scientific approach to losing weight is responsible for the success of their prescription hCG diets that are designed to fit any budget. As the nation’s only provider of these medically supervised prescription diets, Diet Doc is helping thousands of Americans experience the best weight loss without the costs and risks associated with more invasive methods to lose weight fast.



