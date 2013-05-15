Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Simple changes in a person’s every day routine, such as indulging in healthy snacks and drinking more water can lead to substantial health benefits, the proven best weight loss and, ultimately, a healthier lifestyle overall. Diet Doc understands that overcoming significant weight gain to achieve the best weight loss can be difficult and often requires the use of prescription strength hCG treatments into their diet plans to help patients get over initial weight loss hurdles. In addition to prescription hCG treatments, these hCG diet plans are created individually for each patient to transform unhealthy eating habits into nourishing meals filled with energy packed, nutrient rich foods and healthy snacks.



As reported this week on Everyday Health, allowing unhealthy eating habits to sneak into a person’s daily routine may seem minor but, over time, those unhealthy habits become a major part of the person’s lifestyle. Leading an unhealthy life can contribute to weight gain, obesity, and weight related health consequences such as type two diabetes. In this new article, Jeanie L. Davis and Pat Bass III, MD, MPH, discuss the most common habits that can lead to these types of health risks. One significant problem with many individuals is consuming unhealthy snacks and liquid calories. The popularity of sugary drinks and starchy foods with little to no nutritional value has contributed to America’s obesity epidemic and the health consequences Americans face today.



Another, possibly surprising, contributor to overindulging in unhealthy snacks is lack of sleep. Getting fewer than six hours of sleep can disrupt hormones and lead to overeating and weight gain. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans consider the current lifestyle and food preferences of potential patients when developing its best hCG weight loss plans, but also change detrimental eating patterns that can lead to dangerous health problems by replacing poor eating choices with whole foods and healthy snacks over time. Patients will not only achieve their best weight loss, they will also learn how to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Patients work closely with a team of certified nutritionists, nurses and physicians to develop the best weight loss plan for their age, gender and lifestyle preferences. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans incorporate education on foods and healthy snacks that offer patients the most energy and allowing them to feel satisfied for longer periods of time while also receiving hCG treatments that help reach their best weight loss goals. hCG treatments act as a powerful appetite suppressant to help patients overcome controlling cravings and extreme hunger and also assist the body in mobilizing excess fat that is hard to reach through normal diet changes. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help patients reach their best weight loss, and maintain their weight in the future, by creating changes not only in diet alone; hCG diet plans work to create a healthy lifestyle change for each and every Diet Doc patient.



