Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- With Americans spending nearly half of their income allotted for food on meals outside of the home, being aware of the calorie content of those meals is imperative for achieving their best weight loss goals. But, a new study indicates that most people eating out grossly underestimate the calorie content of the foods they are consuming. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans now offer to give patients intimate understanding of healthy eating choices to not only help them achieve their best weight loss goals, but to also create a healthy lifestyle to maintain their weight for the long-term future.



A new study performed by Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, reviewed the food choices and calorie understanding of nearly 3,400 study subjects who purchased and consumed meals at various fast food restaurants in New England. The results revealed that individuals who eat at fast-food restaurants are consuming significantly more calories than they realize. Specifically, researchers found that meals ordered and consumed contained an average of 836 calories; however, subjects believed the food they ordered had 175 fewer calories. As reported by Everyday Health, Dr. Jason Block, a researcher on this study, stated, "These findings tell us that many people who eat at fast-food restaurants may not be making informed choices because they don't know how many calories they're consuming. Having the information is an important first step for anyone wanting to make changes." Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are centered around best weight loss ideas similar to Block's and believe that educating patients on the calorie and nutrient content of the foods they are consuming is an important step in achieving fast weight loss.



hCG diet plans begin with an extensive evaluation and consultation with a Diet Doc physician. This process helps physicians discover whether any internal imbalance or organ malfunction is inhibiting best weight loss and aids in determining which prescription weight management aids will be most effective. Following this consultation, patients will work hand-in-hand with the rest of the Diet Doc team to develop hCG diet plans that work best around their personal needs, health history, food preferences and lifestyle choices. Certified nutritionists create personalized hCG diet plans with the perfect combination of energy packed foods that leave patients feeling full and satisfied. Most importantly, patients using hCG diet plans will learn which foods are best for their bodies then will learn about the energy, or calorie content, in each food. Knowing how many calories patients are consuming will allow patients to achieve their best weight loss and lead to better weight management over time.



The Diet Doc team understands that achieving best weight loss goals can be challenging and created hCG diet plans to provide patients with an easy, natural approach to losing weight. They are also committed to helping patients create a healthy lifestyle to allow them to maintain their best weight loss for the future and offer unlimited consultations to answer questions and provide support and guidance during this journey.



