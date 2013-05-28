Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Weight-based bias is rampant across the United States can be found in any facet of the American public’s daily lives. People subjecting overweight or obese individuals to these stereotypes in the workplace, school, medical field and elsewhere may not even realize the impact they have on those striving to achieve their best weight loss. A new study observed medical students from Wake Forest School of Medicine and not only found that many medical students had significant weight-based bias; they also found that most of those students were unaware of their bias. Prejudice and stereotypes can cause depression, low self esteem and can derail patients’ attempts at reaching their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans consider the impact of weight-based bias and provide patients not only with the tools they require to achieve their best weight loss, but also the support necessary to remain on the path to weight management in the future.



Between 2008 and 2011, researchers with Wake Forest University studied 354 medical students and considered whether these students were actively biased against overweight patients and whether these students were aware that they harbored these stigmas. The results showed that the students not only had weight-based bias, but 40% of those students were unaware of their bias. As reported by Medical News Today, David Miller, M.D., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist and lead author of the study, said: "Bias can affect clinical care and the doctor-patient relationship, and even a patient's willingness or desire to go see their physician, so it is crucial that we try to deal with any bias during medical school.” http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/260967.php Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans provide natural, medically supervised weight management that leads patients toward their best weight loss and provides education on healthy eating habits. hCG diet plans utilize the powerful appetite suppressant hCG which allows patients to eat low calorie, high energy meals without powerful cravings and uncontrollable appetite.



hCG, the key component in hCG diet plans, is a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons found that this hormone, naturally produced during pregnancy, mobilized excess fat in pregnant women to provide the growing fetus with appropriate nutrients. He also found that the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass remained intact during this process. Diet Doc incorporated this science from the 1950’s into today’s hCG diet plans but modernized it with updated science and current health and medical understandings to allow patients to achieve fast weight loss. When used as a weight management tool in hCG diet plans, hCG not only mobilizes unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat, it also acts as a potent appetite suppressant that allows patients to make healthy eating choices and form healthy eating habits that will lead to their best weight loss.



While Diet Doc supports education on weight-based bias in the medical field beginning while medical professionals are still in school, they are also dedicated to targeting weight gain and obesity through hCG diet plans at the patient level to improve health related quality of life overall.



