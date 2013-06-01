Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2013 -- Weight gain is often attributed to unhealthy eating, failing to stick with diet plans and an unwillingness to exercise, however, not achieving best weight loss may have a very different cause altogether. A new study out of the New York University of Medicine reveals that how a person comes into the world may leave them already disposed to weight gain and obesity in the future. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans take into consideration all reasons for weight gain and obesity and address those reasons through medically supervised weight management aids and healthy eating diet plans that help patients achieve fast weight loss.



This new study, led Dr. Jan Blustein, Ph.D., M.D., was concerned over the long-term consequences of birth by Cesarean section and reviewed data associated with birthing methods and body mass of 10,219 children. As reported on by Medical News Today, the data revealed that not only are there significant health risks associated with C-section babies, including asthma and allergies, but by the age of 11, babies born by C-section were 83% more likely to be overweight than those born vaginally. Diet Doc’s diet plans address weight gain and obesity caused by any number of factors, including how a patient was born, and help clients achieve their best weight loss goals as safely and rapidly as possible for their body type.



hCG diet plans were initially created in the 1950’s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons discovered that patients achieved their best weight loss when they received small doses of the hCG hormone and consumed a diet of 500 calories per day. Diet Doc took Simeons’ research from the 1950s, modernized it with today’s medical and health standards and created today’s hCG diet plans. Diet Doc understood that Simeons’ theory was successful in providing patients with their best weight loss, but recognized that a diet of 500 calories per day posed significant health risks including extreme fatigue, exhaustion and muscle loss. By combining new nutrient rich, high protein meal plans, patients are able to consume more than double the calorie intake of the original hCG diets and feel fuller and more satisfied for longer periods of time. Patients following these improved hCG diet plans also boast a fat loss of up to one pound per day while experiencing no significant side effects.



The Diet Doc team of weight management professionals has received extensive training on the causes of weight gain, how the body responds to fat loss and the most effective methods for achieving best weight loss goals. Using their specialized training, this team created hCG diets plans to provide Diet Doc clients with easy but effective diet plans that address weight gain and obesity triggered by many causes. Diet Doc is dedicated to helping patients overcome the obstacles presented by weight gain, achieve their best weight loss and maintain their weight for a lifetime of healthy living.



