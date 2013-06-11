Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Addressing the global obesity epidemic has been a significant public health concern for years but researchers have failed to accomplish substantial results in achieving best weight loss through surgery, diet plans, modifications of fast food advertisement and more. A recent study published in the Journal of Obesity and Weight Loss Therapy considered why alternative measures for achieving weight reduction have failed while also succeeding in treating obesity through positive behavioral changes and self weight management. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans succeed in helping patients achieve their best weight loss with a similar model for managing weight by educating patients on the skills needed to achieve initial weight goals and maintain their weight in the future.



Researchers at the University of Tsukuba observed a total of 57 men for twelve weeks to demonstrate the effects for their new approach to achieving best weight loss goals through an individual self-management education program. The study participants received education on their diet and activity levels, incorporated programs that discussed goal setting, lifestyle changes and received health checks from health care professionals to determine whether they were succeeding in achieving their best weight loss. Researcher Sechang OH, and his colleagues, found that these modifications created positive behavioral changes that lead to weight management over time and optimal results in treating obesity. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans also focus on educating patients on positive behavioral changes, including making healthy food choices, to not only achieve their best results, but to also maintain their weight for the long-term.



Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals are committed to helping patients completely transform their unhealthy and inactive lives into days filled with healthy eating that fuels activity and provides patients with energy. Losing weight can be challenging; therefore, Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans to provide patients with an easier, faster path to reaching best weight loss goals. After completing an extensive health questionnaire, each potential patient will consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether they have any improperly functioning internal organs that could possibly be inhibiting patients from reaching their best weight loss. Specially trained Diet Doc physicians will then determine which fat loss aids are most applicable and prescribe those aids for patients’ hCG diet plans.



Following this consultation, patients will work with certified nutritionists to develop healthy meal and snack plans that fit into their current lifestyle. When developing hCG diet plans, Diet Doc’s staff considers the patient’s age, gender, health history, food preferences and lifestyle choices. Incorporating these factors into hCG diet plans allows patients to continue their lives with minimal disruption while creating changes that will allow them to reach their best results and long term goals. Certified nutritionists also spend time teaching patients about the calorie content and nutritional value found in healthy food items and encouraging patients to begin to include these choices into their daily routines. Over time, patients will lose weight fast and see results that inspire them to continue with these routines and create positive behavioral changes that will lead to happier, healthier lives.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg