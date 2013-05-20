Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Diet Doc has created ultra pure fish oil capsules; a perfection addition to their prescription hCG diets that trigger the best weight loss. Fish oil supplementation is essential to a successful maintenance program and has been shown to help decrease body fat when combined with exercise and a low calorie diet. Patients need not worry about reflux or bad breath as Diet Doc’s Omega-3 fish oil is enteric coated, which means it dissolves in the intestines, and not the stomach. High in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), important nutrients that the body uses to function optimally, omega-3s in these capsules reduce the incidence of chronic diseases apart from playing an important role in heart and brain health, child and infant development, pain and inflammation regulation, fluid nerve transmission, maintenance of proper blood pressure and cholesterol levels among other functions.



There are two families of polyunsaturated fats or Essential fatty acids (EFAs) that our bodies need, but cannot produce and therefore must be consumed through food or supplements. Known as omega-3 and omega-6, the body must receive a balanced supply of these to ensure the proper production of eicosanoids. The typical Western diet does not contain sufficient amounts of EPA and DHA; the most beneficial omega-3s. These long-chain forms of omega-3 that are found in fish, fish oil supplements and algae extract. However, purified fish oil is the best direct source of EPA and DHA. Though there are a number of over the counter (OTC) fish oil capsules available, these contain only a fraction of what dieters need to make the most of the numerous benefits that the active ingredient offers. Each pill formulated by Diet Doc contains 700 mg of ultra pure enteric-coated fish oil. Patients can buy these ultra pure fish oil capsules that perfectly complement Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets for the best weight loss.



Diet Doc’s customized prescription hCG diet plans are known to produce the best weight loss of 1 pound per day, on an average. These ultra pure fish oil capsules are a perfect addition to the already exhaustive and impressive line of pharmaceutical grade diet products and supplements formulated by Diet Doc. Available nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America; Diet Doc’s doctor supervised prescription hCG diets are easily available to fit even the tightest budget. Diet Doc’s doctors, physicians, nutritionists, and fast weight loss coaches who are available six days a week for consultation offer unlimited support. By creating the most comprehensive product line of prescription supplements and diet pills at a fraction of the cost of invasive, risky, and expensive surgeries, Diet Doc has been successfully spearheading the battle against obesity. By introducing these ultra pure fish oil capsules, Diet Doc has further enhanced the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diets that produce the best weight loss. The nation's only provider of the safest and the most effective medical weight loss program also encourages patients to make healthy food choices, which not only improves overall health, but also ensures that they keep the weight off permanently.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg