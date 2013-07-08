Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- It may seem like a person who sleeps less because of sleep disorders would burn more calories because they are awake and moving around, but new research suggests just the opposite. In their study, researchers with the University of Pennsylvania found that extra eating among sleep-deprived individuals appeared to significantly contribute to weight gain. Whether sleep deprivation is caused by certain sleep disorders or stress, fewer hours of sleep has been connected directly to extra calorie consumption and is greater than the additional calories burned while being awake longer. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have helped thousands of patients achieve their best weight loss by addressing each patient’s personal causes of weight gain, such as overeating, medical issues and sleep disorders.



As reported on by Medical News Today, lead author, Andrea Spaeth, and her team studied 225 subjects between the ages of 22 and 50 to determine whether participants subjected to sleep deprivation would consume more food and, therefore, more calories. All study participants were served meals during the day but were also given unlimited access to a well-stocked kitchen. Their results showed a direct correlation between fewer hours of sleep and the consumption of more, higher calorie foods. Kenneth Wright, director of the Sleep and Chronobiology Laboratory, told Medical News Today, "I don't think extra sleep by itself is going to lead to weight loss. But I think it could help. If we can incorporate healthy sleep into weight-loss and weight-maintenance programs, our findings suggest that it may assist people to obtain a healthier weight." Diet Doc’s hCG diets are focused on helping patients achieve their best weight loss goals, which is not a matter of changing a patient’s diet alone. Thus, issues such as sleep disorders must be addressed to create a healthy lifestyle conducive to weight loss and weight maintenance.



Diet Doc created their hCG diets to provid Diet Doc e patients with a personalized approach to reaching their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc understands that there is not just one solution for weight gain because of the many contributors causing patients to overeat, such as sleep disorders. hCG diets are designed for each Diet Doc patient around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Following this unique protocol has proven to be so successful in attaining best weight loss for patients that Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals are hand-picked based on their expertise in helping patients achieve their best weight loss and receive specialized training on the causes of weight gain and the most effective methods for losing weight successfully with hCG diets. Each patient will work closely with physicians and certified nutritionists to determine underlying causes of weight gain, such as sleep disorders, and develop a program specifically focused on addressing these causes to Diet Doc lose weight as safely and rapidly as possible. The Diet Doc staff is committed to using prescription hCG diets to easily and naturally help patients create a healthy lifestyle so that the journey to their best weight loss is fast, easy and comfortable.



