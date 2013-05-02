Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Cirrhosis, otherwise known as liver disease, affects many Americans and, in some cases, has proven to be fatal. The combination of unhealthy habits and careless lifestyles often contributes to the high rates of liver disease the United States sees today. A recent study presented this week at the 2013 International Liver Congress in Amsterdam showed the deadly effect that alcohol consumption and excess body weight can have on women's chances of developing and dying from liver disease. Diet Doc hCG diets help patients prevent liver disease by achieving their best weight loss and making healthy lifestyle changes. Through prescription hCG and healthy eating habits developed over time with support from Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists patients taking part in hCG diets will notice their best weight loss and changes in their body as well as their overall health.



Published this week on Medical News Today, researched determined that both drinking habits and women’s weight have an important impact on liver health and life expectancy. Researchers reviewed data contributed by over 100,000 women to determine the relationship between excess weight, alcohol consumption and liver disease. The women were divided according to their reported low or high alcohol intake and their low or high body mass index and, upon completion of the study, it was found that women who had both high body mass index and high alcohol consumption were significantly more likely to suffer from liver disease than women with lower body mass and lower alcohol consumption. Unhealthy lifestyles are often associated with overeating and excessive weight gain and this study shows that unhealthy lifestyles can prove to be fatal. The Diet Doc team’s goal is to break the cycle of unhealthy lifestyles in patients participating with hCG diets. Diet Doc hCG diet plans offers the nation’s leading medical weight loss system that helps clients achieve their best weight loss while avoiding life-threatening illnesses such as liver disease.



Patients looking to achieve their best weight loss should recognize the changes they will make to their current lifestyle including eating and drinking habits. Their body will be transformed from relying on empty, fat laden calories to a diet rich in essential elements and minerals, high in protein and energizing foods. This transition that takes place during hCG diets will lead to better metabolic function, patients’ best weight loss and weight maintenance for long-term health. To begin this healthy lifestyle transition, there is an initial loading phase of the hCG diet that creates storage of glycogen and triglyceride in the body. This storage reduces fatigue and energy depletion while the body transitions from an imbalanced state to a stabilized and healthy metabolic state. Access to this storage carries the body from unhealthy habits onto healthy habits and a lifetime of wellness. This lifetime of wellness is what hCG diets are committed to achieving for each and every Diet Doc patient.



