Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The team of Diet Doc weight reduction professionals is different from all other physicians offering patients help in reaching their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc physicians are not primary care doctors, weight loss surgeons or general practice physicians offering advice for how to lose weight. Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are specialists in discovering underlying weight reduction inhibitors and developing solutions that lead patients to their best weight loss, improved overall health and a happier, more active lifestyle.



Weight gain is unfortunately often attributed solely to the practices of overeating and overindulging. Diet Doc physicians understand that there are many causes for weight gain including metabolic imbalance, hormonal imbalance and cellular toxicity. These health concerns, among others, are common causes of excessive fat buildup and also act as barriers to effective and best weight loss.



A mistake too often made by primary care physicians and general practice doctors is failing to understand how the body reacts to weight reduction prior to designing or beginning an hCG weight loss program. Research has shown that, when faced with weight reduction, the body will automatically slow down bodily functions including the metabolism. Metabolism is the rate at which the body converts food and drink into energy. When a dramatic decrease in calorie intake occurs, the body reacts by conserving calories for survival instead of converting those calories into energy, thereby slowing down the weight reduction process. Patients looking to achieve their best weight loss should understand the changes they will need to make to their current lifestyle including their eating and drinking habits. hCG diets help patients transition from empty, fat laden calories to a diet rich in essential nutrients and minerals that provide energy for a more active lifestyle. The transition that occurs during hCG diet plans will lead to better metabolic function, patient’s best weight loss and weight management for the long-term future.



To assure that patient’s metabolism remains balanced, Diet Doc’s hCG diets follow protocol requiring front-loading calories to create a surplus supply of glycogen in the muscles and triglyceride in the body. This storage reduces fatigue and energy depletion while the body transitions from an imbalanced position to a stabilized and healthy metabolic state. Access to this storage carries the body from unhealthy eating habits into healthy living changes and a lifetime of wellness. This lifetime of wellness is what hCG diets are committed to achieving for each and every Diet Doc patient.



In addition to understanding how each patient’s body individually reacts to weight reduction, the Diet Doc team also understands the special nature and consideration necessary for obesity related health concerns such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Each health concern is made part of patient’s hCG diets to assure that best weight loss is achieved safely and efficiently. Diet Doc hCG diets are committed to providing fast and effective best weight loss for patients and believes that the key is understanding how each patient’s body currently functions and anticipating how the body will best accept this new, healthy lifestyle change.



