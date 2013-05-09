Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Diet Doc hCG diets focus on teaching people how to lose weight fast instead of on the amount of weight that person is looking to lose. The Diet Doc team, unlike many other diet programs available on the market today, believes that the safer, more effective path to weight reduction is through the history of the patients themselves and through a discovery of exactly what each patient requires to reduce their weight safely and rapidly. hCG diets offer the safest approach to excess fat elimination available because each plan is individually designed especially for each patient.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans apply the most advanced science behind weight reduction. This often necessitates the use of the most effective aspects of other popular nutrition plans like the Paleo diet, rolled into one master nutrition plan for every patient, based on patient needs. The key to the success of Diet Doc hCG diets is only using the science and concepts that the patient’s body requires to achieve their best weight loss. Diet Doc’s team of experts review each patient’s health history and current medical condition as well as the patient’s age, gender and lifestyle preferences to develop a customized diet plan specifically to help the individual client achieve their best weight loss ever. Understanding the client and their body’s particular way of functioning is imperative in order to achieve the patient’s best weight loss at an easy, rapid pace.



Tailored prescription hCG diets are even more effective when combined with the prescription weight reduction aid human chorionic gonadotropin. This naturally occurring hormone, when used as a weight loss tool, acts as a potent appetite suppressant, freeing patients from the constant cravings that can lead to overeating. hCG also targets and mobilizes unnecessary and embarrassing fat stores without disturbing the patient’s muscle definition or essential and healthy structural fat. What this means for patients is that stubborn fat, such as excess belly fat, that refuses to move during normal diet or exercise, is flushed out of the patient’s system through the use of prescription hCG and customized diet plans.



This combination of personalized diet plans and prescription hCG treatments offer patients something that no other weight loss system has offered before. Diet Doc hCG diets bring patients a comprehensive diet and meal plan, complete with safe and effective weight loss products and foods that help facilitate fast and easy fat elimination.



Diet Doc is so dedicated to helping patients achieve their best weight loss that they also offer unlimited consultations with experienced nurses and nutritional coaches six days per week. The Diet Doc team is there to answer questions, provide support and encouragement and guide patients to their best weight loss any way they can. A program that helps patients achieve their best weight loss goals and provides the means to maintain their weight for the future is the first important choice patients will make during their journey to a healthier lifestyle.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg