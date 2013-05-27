Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Achieving best weight loss goals can offer patients more benefits than simply improving physical appearances; it can save lives. Studies have long shown the connection between obesity and health related problems. Now, newly developed research explains the increased threat of dying from cardiovascular disease as patients get heavier and older. Diet Doc’s newly improved hCG diets can eliminate this increased threat for patients interested in achieving their best weight loss with medically supervised, prescription-only hCG diet plans. By combining prescription strength hCG treatments with healthy eating strategies designed specifically for each patient, patients will not only achieve their best weight loss through hCG diets, they will also develop the skills necessary to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.



As reported by Medical News Today, researchers with Medical Research Council (MRC) Clinical Sciences Centre at Imperial College in London tested the blood flow of over 200 subjects to determine whether weight gain and obesity had a significant effect on the stiffness of arteries that could potentially lead to deadly cardiovascular disease. Their results indicated that, in subjects over the age of 50, increased weight gain was found to cause stiffer arteries, which could lead to cardiovascular disease. Lead researcher, Dr. Declan O’Regan told Medical News Today, “The effects of having more fat seem to be different depending on your age. It looks like young people may be able to adapt to excess body fat, but by middle age the cumulative exposure to years of obesity may start to cause permanent damage to the arteries.” hCG diets were designed to address obesity and weight gain at any stage of life. When developing these diet plans, Diet Doc was intent on helping patients to not only achieve their best weight loss goals, but to also provide the path to leading healthier, happier lives overall.



Diet Doc’s medically supervised hCG diets first address medical and health concerns that could be inhibiting fat elimination and thwarting patients’ best weight loss attempts. During a simple yet informative initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will learn about any potential hormonal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs that will be considered when developing their hCG diets and meal plans. Patients will also work closely with the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals, including nurses and certified nutritionists, to develop a healthy meal plan filled with foods rich in essential minerals and high in lean protein. Diet Doc’s hCG diets team members are available for unlimited questions, suggestions on how to reach patients' best weight loss goals, and inspiration for weight management in the future. Diet Doc believes that the healthiest way to achieve patient’s best weight loss is through hCG diets that help patients eliminate fat safely and effectively while decreasing the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg